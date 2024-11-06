Collecting the award, Dr Clare Bailey expressed how "proud" she was of the work that Michael had done and that he "would have been incredibly chuffed" to have received the award.

In her acceptance speech, she said: "Michael was very brave, and he went out of his comfort zone very often. He, as you probably know, reversed his own diabetes, and very many 1000s of people did the same and in smaller ways, with just one thing, he helped people just live better, healthier, happier lives."

"I'm just so proud of what he's done, and really appreciate that you are celebrating his life and his work. We have actually set up a legacy to keep that work going."

Michael Mosley. Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Bailey expressed her pride further, telling us that "Michael was just extraordinary".

"He took things to a different level and I think people really trusted him and valued what he said," she explained.

She continued: "He followed the science, [and] so people followed his advice, and particularly because he often does a lot of the testing on himself in advance.

"So like reversing his diabetes, where nobody believed it was even possible to reverse diabetes. And in so many different areas, he really pushed the barriers and made a big difference."

Michael Mosley died at the age of 67, after he went missing after embarking on a walk on the Greek island of Symi back in June.

The broadcaster was best known for his work on health and science documentaries, with his most notable contributions including Trust Me, I'm a Doctor and The Truth About Exercise.

