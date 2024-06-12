His wife, Clare Bailey Mosley, led the tributes as she confirmed her husband's passing.

In a statement, she wrote: "I don't know quite where to begin with this. It's devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.

"We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days."

Back in 2013, Mosley was photographed for Radio Times, and to pay tribute to the journalist and presenter, we have gone back into the archives to put together a gallery of the shoot below.

Credit: Mark Harrison/Radio Times

Mosley was known for his work within the health and science industry, sharing his knowledge in various documentaries. Most notably, Mosley worked with the BBC on Trust Me, I'm a Doctor and The Truth About Exercise.

Mosley was also a regular contributor on ITV's This Morning. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the daytime programme said that it was "heartbroken" by the tragic news.

The BBC's Charlotte Moore added: "We are deeply saddened about the news of Dr Michael Mosley and our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

"Michael worked closely with BBC Radio 4 and the BBC Studios Science Unit for many years on groundbreaking science and health programmes from Medical Mavericks, Eat Fast Live Longer, Inside Michael Mosley and The Young Ones, to Trust Me I'm a Doctor.

"He also made regular appearances on Morning Live and The One Show, and of course presented his own hugely popular and successful BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds podcast Just One Thing.

"He was a brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple, but he was also passionate about engaging and entertaining audiences, inspiring us all to live a healthier, fuller life.

"His entertaining and accessible style was enjoyed by audiences around the world and he will be hugely missed by many people not least those fortunate enough to have worked with him at the BBC."