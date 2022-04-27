Michael J Fox documentary film announced by Apple TV+
The Back to the Future star will be the focus of the streamer's upcoming feature film.
Apple TV+ has commissioned an upcoming non-fiction film about Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox from Oscar-winning director Davis Guggenheim.
The feature film, which is currently in production in New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver, will explore Fox's life and career, from his beginnings as "an undersized kid from a Canadian army base" to the "heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood".
Currently untitled, the film is set to incorporate elements of documentary-making as well as archival and scripted moments to tell Fox's story in his own words.
"The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, aged 29, with Parkinson’s disease," Apple TV+ says.
The documentary will be produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, Apple TV+ says, as it chronicles Fox's personal and professional triumphs and travails.
This upcoming project is the latest from Guggenheim, whose most successful projects have so far been documentaries like An Inconvenient Truth, Waiting for "Superman" and He Named Me Malala.
Fox is best known for starring as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy and for his roles in Teen Wolf, Spin City, The Good Wife and the Stuart Little films.
