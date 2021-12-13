First look at Our Farm in the Dales festive special with Matt Baker and mum Janice

Matt Baker dons a Santa Claus hat and helps feed a flock of sheep in a first-look clip from More4’s Our Farm in the Dales Christmas special, airing Monday 13th December.

In the short clip, released exclusively by RadioTimes.com, Baker and his shepherdess mother Janice round up their sheep and distribute Yuletide treats, all while dressed in festive hats and winter jumpers.

While feeding the flock, the presenter quips: “I’ll give you a tiny bit more – it is Christmas, after all.”

According to the official synopsis for the festive special, “there’s no stopping when it comes to jobs that need doing” over the holiday season at Baker farm.

The synopsis continues: “Before the winter storms hit, Matt takes charge of building a roadway that will allow mum Janice to safely access the hill field and after taking down some trees, one is salvaged to be the courtyard Christmas tree. Feeding up time is an essential at this time of year and the whole family pitch in distributing festive treats to the farm’s animals.

“Matt and dad Mike are also busy in the workshop building a nativity themed surprise for the donkeys and Nicola enlists Luke and Molly’s help to prepare some special treats that also double as edible decorations.”

Back in April, the Countryfile presenter told RadioTimes.com that he wasn’t sure if he’d be up for series two, but evidently he soon decided, as the show was recommissioned for two more seasons and the upcoming Christmas special.

When the series was renewed in August, Baker said in a statement that he and his family were “overwhelmed with the response to the first series”, adding: “My whole family are delighted to welcome viewers back to witness the next chapter of our farm.

“I’m so grateful to Deborah Dunnett and Channel 4 for their continued support and confidence in my growing production company and team. To have a festive special too is the icing on the Christmas cake.”

Our Farm in the Dales airs Monday 13th December at 9pm on More4 and All 4.

To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.