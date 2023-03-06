The three-part series will feature previously unseen photographs and archive footage to explore Glitter's life story and his conviction for child sex abuse and a series of sexual offences.

It has been announced that Netflix will produce a documentary series about the global hunt for 1970s disgraced pop star Gary Glitter, currently under the working title Hunting Gary Glitter.

The series will be directed by Sam Hobkinson (The Confession) and produced by Cammy Millard (The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman), and will feature conversations with Glitter's victims, as well as exclusive access to the journalists who pursued him over several years to bring him to justice.

Gary Glitter. Peter Dazeley/Getty

Netflix has confirmed that the production has already been under way for a number of months. A release date has not yet been confirmed.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was released from prison earlier this year after serving half of his 16-year jail term.

Read more:

The new series is just one of a number of true crime documentaries recently announced by Netflix. Last month, the streamer announced it was in production on a currently untitled series about the life and death of presenter Jill Dando.

That series will blend archives, new research and revelatory interviews to explore Dando’s life, career, legacy, and her death, with the presenter having been shot dead outside her home in west London in 1999. Her murder currently remains unsolved.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also recently released true crime series including Murdaugh Murders, The Texas Killing Fields and Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hunting Gary Glitter will stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.