Go Back to Where You Came From start date confirmed for Channel 4 social experiment
The series will see a group of Brits experiencing the life-threatening danger asylum seekers find themselves in.
Channel 4's new social experiment series, Go Back to Where You Came From, is set to arrive on screens soon, and we now know exactly when viewers can watch it.
The provocative new series will arrive on Monday 3rd February at 9pm on Channel 4.
The series will see six individuals - Dave, Bushra, Chloe, Nathan, Mathilda and Jess - all of whom have a variety of opinions on immigration and refugees, being sent to Mogadishu, Somalia and Raqqa, Syria.
While in those countries, they will experience first-hand the life-threatening danger that so many are currently fleeing, by using real migrant routes through Africa, the Middle East and Europe.
The show will also include "the terror of small boat crossings".
This will all be undertaken as the programme aims to find out whether being exposed to life as an asylum seeker will change any opinions in the group.
Read more:
- Doctor Who's John Bishop fronts quiz show pilot from makers of 1% Club
- Jeremy Clarkson has been 'particularly useless' at Millionaire lifeline questions this season
It is based on an Australian show which ran between 2011 and 2018, producing four seasons in total.
When the show was first announced, Anna Miralis and Madonna Benjamin, senior commissioning editors at Channel 4, said in a statement: "This is an extremely bold commission that continues to reinforce the Channel’s commitment to tackle difficult and highly relevant subject matter.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
"It is hoped that this will offer up an opportunity for the British public to help understand some of the terrifying perils asylum seekers face when they attempt to travel to the UK.
"The adaptation of this multi-award-winning Australian format will be thoughtful and impactful, and is likely to create an intense debate about an issue that Britain has grappled with for decades."
Go Back to Where You Came From will air at 9pm on Monday 3rd February on Channel 4.
Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.