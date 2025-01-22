The series will see six individuals - Dave, Bushra, Chloe, Nathan, Mathilda and Jess - all of whom have a variety of opinions on immigration and refugees, being sent to Mogadishu, Somalia and Raqqa, Syria.

While in those countries, they will experience first-hand the life-threatening danger that so many are currently fleeing, by using real migrant routes through Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

The show will also include "the terror of small boat crossings".

This will all be undertaken as the programme aims to find out whether being exposed to life as an asylum seeker will change any opinions in the group.

Read more:

It is based on an Australian show which ran between 2011 and 2018, producing four seasons in total.

When the show was first announced, Anna Miralis and Madonna Benjamin, senior commissioning editors at Channel 4, said in a statement: "This is an extremely bold commission that continues to reinforce the Channel’s commitment to tackle difficult and highly relevant subject matter.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"It is hoped that this will offer up an opportunity for the British public to help understand some of the terrifying perils asylum seekers face when they attempt to travel to the UK.

"The adaptation of this multi-award-winning Australian format will be thoughtful and impactful, and is likely to create an intense debate about an issue that Britain has grappled with for decades."

Go Back to Where You Came From will air at 9pm on Monday 3rd February on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.