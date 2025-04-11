The film, which has been produced by South Shore, will look back at Flintoff's life and cricketing career, while also charting how he is today and his return to cricket following his near-fatal crash while filming Top Gear in 2022.

The film has been directed by John Dower, who has also been behind documentaries such as Louis Theroux's My Scientology Movie and Lockerbie.

Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness presenting Top Gear. BBC

Dower was granted exclusive access to Flintoff over the last year, in order to film his recovery and document his cricketing career.

Flintoff said in a statement: "Cricket’s always been a massive part of my life, shaping who I am. Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I’ve faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much."

Last year, Flintoff returned to screens both for a second season of his show Field of Dreams and for a reboot of Bullseye for Christmas.

That show will now be returning for a full season on ITV this year, with Flintoff telling The Mirror: "I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid.

"I was really pleased people seemed to like the Christmas special, and so now I'm thrilled I get to host the series. You can't beat a bit of Bully!"

