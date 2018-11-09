Emma Willis collapsed and had to go to A&E while filming her new show
“I was proper, like, foaming, eyes rolling,” says the presenter, who fainted during the making of Emma Willis: Delivering Babies
Emma Willis collapsed and had to be taken to A&E while filming her new show set on a maternity ward.
The Big Brother presenter fainted during a post-birth repair procedure while filming Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, which sees her experiencing life as a maternity care assistant.
“I was 50 per cent really up for it, because I’m into theatre and bodies and stuff, but 50 per cent apprehensive because I had a very similar experience with my first birth,” Willis told Phil and Holly on This Morning.
“I went in and was kind of there watching, and it was one of those things where I was watching and I could just feel myself going. At the time I didn’t know I was reliving, but I just started to feel a bit dodge so I thought, ‘Right, I’m just not going to look.’
“But it was one of those things where I just couldn’t stop looking and then, stars happened, and I said, ‘I’m going to go. I don’t feel great. I’m going to go.’ And as I ran out the back door, I said, ‘I think I’m going to go.’
“The last thing I heard was ‘sit down’, but I didn’t sit down. I woke up and just saw crocs [shoes] in front of my eyes…"
Willis explained that one of the maternity care assistants told her she was “proper, like, foaming, eyes rolling”.
“They got me in a bed,” said Willis. “I was written up on the board as a patient. I had to go to A&E, I had to have my bloods done. It was health and safety in the workplace!”
Emma Willis: Delivering Babies airs on Sundays at 8pm on W