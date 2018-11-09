“I was 50 per cent really up for it, because I’m into theatre and bodies and stuff, but 50 per cent apprehensive because I had a very similar experience with my first birth,” Willis told Phil and Holly on This Morning.

“I went in and was kind of there watching, and it was one of those things where I was watching and I could just feel myself going. At the time I didn’t know I was reliving, but I just started to feel a bit dodge so I thought, ‘Right, I’m just not going to look.’

“But it was one of those things where I just couldn’t stop looking and then, stars happened, and I said, ‘I’m going to go. I don’t feel great. I’m going to go.’ And as I ran out the back door, I said, ‘I think I’m going to go.’

More like this

“The last thing I heard was ‘sit down’, but I didn’t sit down. I woke up and just saw crocs [shoes] in front of my eyes…"

Willis explained that one of the maternity care assistants told her she was “proper, like, foaming, eyes rolling”.

“They got me in a bed,” said Willis. “I was written up on the board as a patient. I had to go to A&E, I had to have my bloods done. It was health and safety in the workplace!”

Advertisement

Emma Willis: Delivering Babies airs on Sundays at 8pm on W