Big Brother legends bid farewell as reality show airs final episode on Channel 5
Former hosts and winners including Davina McCall, Rylan Clark-Neal and Kate Lawler have posted tributes to the show's legacy
Big Brother legends have paid tribute to the reality TV show as it concluded its final series on Channel 5.
Cameron Cole was named as the last Big Brother winner, beating fellow housemate Akeem Griffiths to the prize. Channel 5 announced in September that the show’s nineteenth series would be its last.
Original presenter Davina McCall joined current host Emma Willis and former contestants and winners on social media to share tributes to the show’s legacy.
McCall posted a video on Twitter wishing Willis and co-host Rylan Clark-Neal luck ahead of the final.
“I know it is going to be hard tonight but I’m sending you so much love,” she said.
Good luck tonight #BigBrother @EmmaWillis @Rylan @probationboy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/9LGR5flwUP
— Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) November 5, 2018
Both Willis and Clark-Neal, who is also a former winner, posted their own tributes to the reality show which has run for 19 civilian series and 22 celebrity series.
“You literally shaped my career and my personal life,” Clark-Neal wrote. “I’ll forever be grateful. From day one I was a fan, became a housemate, winner, and host and I’ll never find anything like you again.”
You literally shaped my career and my personal life and I’ll forever be grateful. From day 1 I was a fan, became a housemate, winner, and host and I’ll never find anything like you again. @bbuk . The life I’ve got now is all because of you. Big Brother, I’ll get back to you. X 💔 pic.twitter.com/97CQBhxmdH
— Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) November 5, 2018
Meanwhile, Willis released an image on Instagram of the script for the Big Brother final, captioning the picture, “Goodbye my friend…”.
Posting an image of herself in the Big Brother confession booth, Kate Lawler – who won the third series, becoming the show’s first female winner – wrote on Twitter: “Much like I couldn’t believe I was in the Big Brother house in this photo, I can’t believe @bbuk is really saying goodbye. Wishing @EmmaWillis and @Rylan lots of love for their final show tonight. I’ll cherish the memories forever.”
Much like I couldn’t believe I was in the Big Brother house in this photo, I can’t believe @bbuk is really saying goodbye. Wishing @EmmaWillis and @Rylan lots of love for their final show tonight. I’ll cherish the memories forever. #BBUKFinal #BBUK 👁 pic.twitter.com/k9MmP1gl2z
— Kate Lawler (@katelawler) November 5, 2018
Former winners Luke Anderson, who won the thirteenth series, and Chloe Wilson, who won the fifteenth series, have also posted tributes.
Wilson thanked Big Brother for giving her “the most amazing opportunity” and for allowing her to make her “friends and family proud”.
Today I feel….. sad 😔
Please don’t go @bbuk #bbuk pic.twitter.com/WcyYpSsaeJ
— Luke Anderson (@JustLukeyA) November 5, 2018
GUTTED that today is the end of #BBUK A show Ive watched from day 1. Thank you so much @bbuk for giving me the most amazing opportunity, for allowing me to have the time of my life, to become financially stable & most importantly make my friends & family proud. Forever greatful❤️ pic.twitter.com/iaLfLWBcuT
— Chloe CoCo Wilburn (@ChloeJade59) November 5, 2018
Other former contestants have also taken to Twitter to share their best moments from the show.
Series three’s Matt Deegan posted a montage featuring memorable moments from other contestants…
As it's the last @bbuk tonight, some of my own best bits! This is the montage from Season 3, an amazing series and characters including Jade Goody, @katelawler, @adeleroberts and @AlisonHammond2 #bbuk pic.twitter.com/Lle9CMa8xy
— Matt Deegan (@matt) November 5, 2018
Oh I just love this @katelawler @ReganJonny @BRUMMIE_PJ https://t.co/oZsGIdPcgn
— Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond2) November 5, 2018
Luke Kempner, resident comedian on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, said, “It’s the final day. Feels very strange. Very sad. I don’t like it. Here’s some of my favourite housemates over the years,” before listing his favourite ever contestants on the show.
It’s the final day. Feels very strange. Very sad. I don’t like it.
Here’s some of my favourite housemates over the years. #bbuk
Ziggy
Dean
Brian D@spencerpratt @katelawler @Rylan
John McCririck @stephen_bear @hughie_maughan @NicolaMcLean @Tomaszwania
Tell me yours!
— Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) November 5, 2018
Since its cancellation, there have been plenty of rumours that Big Brother might relocate to a new channel, with ITV2 and Netflix among the suggested new homes for the series. But for now, we’ll have to watch this space…