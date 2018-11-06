Big Brother legends bid farewell as reality show airs final episode on Channel 5

Big Brother legends have paid tribute to the reality TV show as it concluded its final series on Channel 5.

Cameron Cole was named as the last Big Brother winner, beating fellow housemate Akeem Griffiths to the prize. Channel 5 announced in September that the show’s nineteenth series would be its last.

Original presenter Davina McCall joined current host Emma Willis and former contestants and winners on social media to share tributes to the show’s legacy.

McCall posted a video on Twitter wishing Willis and co-host Rylan Clark-Neal luck ahead of the final.

“I know it is going to be hard tonight but I’m sending you so much love,” she said.

Both Willis and Clark-Neal, who is also a former winner, posted their own tributes to the reality show which has run for 19 civilian series and 22 celebrity series.

“You literally shaped my career and my personal life,” Clark-Neal wrote. “I’ll forever be grateful. From day one I was a fan, became a housemate, winner, and host and I’ll never find anything like you again.”

Meanwhile, Willis released an image on Instagram of the script for the Big Brother final, captioning the picture, “Goodbye my friend…”.

Posting an image of herself in the Big Brother confession booth, Kate Lawler – who won the third series, becoming the show’s first female winner – wrote on Twitter: “Much like I couldn’t believe I was in the Big Brother house in this photo, I can’t believe ⁦⁦@bbuk⁩ is really saying goodbye. Wishing ⁦@EmmaWillis⁩ and ⁦@Rylan⁩ lots of love for their final show tonight. I’ll cherish the memories forever.”

Former winners Luke Anderson, who won the thirteenth series, and Chloe Wilson, who won the fifteenth series, have also posted tributes.

Wilson thanked Big Brother for giving her “the most amazing opportunity” and for allowing her to make her “friends and family proud”.

Other former contestants have also taken to Twitter to share their best moments from the show.

Series three’s Matt Deegan posted a montage featuring memorable moments from other contestants…

Luke Kempner, resident comedian on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, said, “It’s the final day. Feels very strange. Very sad. I don’t like it. Here’s some of my favourite housemates over the years,” before listing his favourite ever contestants on the show.

Since its cancellation, there have been plenty of rumours that Big Brother might relocate to a new channel, with ITV2 and Netflix among the suggested new homes for the series. But for now, we’ll have to watch this space…