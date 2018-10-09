But in Monday’s episode, Cameron – who explained he had only told his mother a few days before starting the show – finally made the announcement to the rest of the house, and the viewing public.

“I don’t know how I’m going to do this,” he began. “It’s very awkward and uncomfortable. I don’t know quite how I’m going to say it but… I do have an issue for whatever reason of saying the word… I can’t actually say the word, I don’t know why I just can’t bring myself to do it.”

Lewis helped him as he struggled to say the word “gay” by asking the question: “Cameron, are you gay? To which he responded: “Yes.”

Housemates Cian and Brooke then began to sob, while Cameron said: “I just hope you will all sort of think of me in the same way,” before breaking down himself.

Tomasz gave Cameron a huge hug and shouted: “Welcome my homosexual friend! Join us in the rainbow!”

Kenaley added: “That was amazing. You should be proud of yourself.”

Viewers were extremely moved by Cameron’s announcement and the support he received from his fellow housemates...

If this is indeed the last we see of Big Brother on UK TV screens for a while, it looks like it could be going out on a high...

Big Brother continues on weekdays at 10pm on Channel 5