The unlikely duo will wander around London’s Walthamstow Wetlands hoping to spot cormorants, coots, and a kingfisher.

Love Island fans will remember that when Fincham wasn’t cracking on with birds in the villa, he spent a fair bit of time watching actual birds and commenting on their migratory patterns and feathers, among other things.

Jack said: “I’ve loved nature ever since I was a little kid. Nature Dates is a dream come true – walking around amazing areas and seeing all sorts of animals. This time Chris takes me round a nature reserve and helps me spot some really beautiful birds right in the heart of London.

More like this

“I’m hoping people follow my example and go and ask someone on a nature date – could be with a friend or someone they fancy. There’s always something to talk about, and you can find romance in nature, you just have to get out there and look for it.”

Packham added: “Going birding with newbies is always great – especially when they are as keen as Jack.

"He wasn’t exactly a birding virgin though, he has quite a bit of knowledge but was desperate to see his first kingfisher. Luckily I delivered and he was delighted! Actually that’s an understatement – he was delirious! A man who knows that the world’s best birds are fully feathered!”

Advertisement

Nature Dates is available to watch here