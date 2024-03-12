Because here was a winning formula that could bear being repeated. A film aimed at youngsters that captured the imagination of millions of fans of all ages. A movie whose unexpected box office success spawned two follow-up films almost immediately. Not to mention a set of characters so memorable that they could be easily monetised as merchandise...

But the real star of the film was a teenage girl whose parents were famous but who was virtually unheard of as an actress in her own right. Carrie Fisher may have known what to expect from fame, but that didn't mean she was prepared for it.

The temptations of stardom combined with her bipolar disorder led to a lifelong battle with addiction. In the end, Fisher all but turned her back on the film business, forging a successful career as a writer instead.

This week, Fisher's story is told in A Life in Ten Pictures on BBC Two. You can see the pick of those photographs, some more famous than others, in our feature in this issue.

Fisher sadly died in 2016. But aside from her writing, Star Wars was her legacy. It was a film that not only made her, but also broke her. However, without it, the entertainment world would be a very different – and much poorer – place.

Carrie Fisher: A Life in Ten Pictures airs at 9pm on Thursday 21st March on BBC Two.

