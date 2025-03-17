Meanwhile, a condensed 60-minute version called In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni will be released in the US on Monday 31st March, airing on ID and being made available to stream on Max and discovery+.

Ian Russell, head of international at ITN Productions, said in a statement: "Produced by ITN’s transatlantic team, this special is a timely and in-depth telling of the Hollywood story which has captured the global zeitgeist."

Meanwhile, Denise Seneviratne, commissioning editor at 5, said: "This story has captivated the world, perpetuated by social media, which is still gaining momentum.

"It feels really pertinent for us as a channel to be making this film within the context of '#Me Too'. We’re very happy to be working with ITN on this UK feature-length version."

The synopsis for the documentary says: "When director Justin Baldoni announced that A-List actress Blake Lively would be the star of his film adaptation of the hit book It Ends with Us, social media went wild with anticipation.

"But the controversy that has engulfed the film since its release has threatened to eclipse its message about domestic violence.

Read more:

"Four months after the film’s release, Lively stunned Hollywood with a legal complaint, alleging Baldoni engaged in sexual misconduct on set, and that he’d then hired a PR firm to engage in an online smear campaign against her to keep her quiet.

"But Baldoni denied the allegations, and soon responded with a $400 million countersuit, publishing a 168-page timeline of events filled with texts and photographic evidence that disputed her account.

"He accused her of defamation, but also of trying to take over creative direction of the film. Now, a trial has been set for March of 2026. But the court of public opinion is already in session."

Both parties have strongly denied each other's allegations.

He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni will air on 5 at 10pm on Monday 17th March.

