Lively's requirements in order to return to filming included "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni’s alleged previous 'pornography addiction', [and] no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others".

The legal document, shared by The New York Times, specified there should be "no further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and no further mention of Blake’s dead father".

It also accuses Baldoni, and the studio behind the film, Wayfarer Studios, of embarking on a "multi-tiered plan" to damage Lively’s reputation.

Attorney Bryan Freedman, who is representing Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, told The New York Times that the claims were "completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious".

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in It Ends with Us. Sony

Since news of the lawsuit broke, the author of It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, posted in support of Lively in an Instagram story, writing: "@blakelively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Meanwhile, a group of Lively's former co-stars, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, who appeared alongside her in the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, released a joint statement in support of her.

Colleen Hoover and Blake Lively. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

As was reported by Variety, the statement says: "As Blake’s friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.

"Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.

"Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety.

"The hypocrisy is astounding. We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment.

"We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others. For anyone seeking more information or engaging in this important conversation online, please read the full legal complaint in the investigative reporting by Megan Twohey, Mike McIntire, and Julie Tate for the New York Times."

