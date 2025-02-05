The series will be made up of two one-hour specials, which will see Portillo travel by train to the Northeast and Northwest of England and investigate what the railways have done for us over the past 200 years, while also exploring what the railways' role could be in the future.

Meanwhile, Portillo will also be seen in a brand new eighth season of Great Continental Railway Journeys, and a new 16th season of Great British Railway Journeys, both of which will start on BBC Two on 10th March 2025.

The synopsis for the new season of Great Continental Railway Journeys says that it "will see Michael embark on a new journey, exploring some of Europe’s most beautiful and historic regions, from Switzerland to Croatia and Bosnia, Norway and Denmark to Normandy and Brittany".

While on these trips, he will uncover how nature and history have shaped life in some of the most enchanting settings on the continent.

Meanwhile, in Great British Railway Journeys season 16, Portillo will go to locations including Epping Forest, the Black Country, the Lake District and the Weald.

Portillo said in a statement: "I am proud of having made new series of Great Continental Railway Journeys and Great British Railway Journeys. As ever, my adventures are brought alive by the wonderful characters whom I encounter along the way.

"This year, we shall also produce a special series to celebrate the 200 years of railways in Britain and the world. I thank our viewers warmly for their commitment to these programmes."

Portillo has been hosting programmes about the railways since 2009, in a franchise which has featured variations including Great American Railroad Journeys, Great Indian Railway Journeys, Great Alaskan and Canadian Railroad Journeys, Great Australian Railway Journeys, Great Asian Railway Journeys and Great Coastal Railway Journeys.

Previous episodes in Michael Portillo's Great Railways shows are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

