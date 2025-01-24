With a long-held fascination with Ancient Egypt, fans of Walsh's are set to see him in a role unlike any that he's done before as he reveals more about his passions for engineering, as well as poses some theories and questions throughout the series.

According to the series synopsis: "On his epic journey through the 'Land of the Pharaohs', pyramid-obsessed Bradley will be joined by Dr Meredith Brand from the American University in Cairo and Dr Arto Belekdanian, as he initially casts his expert engineering eye first over the evolution of pyramid building, from the Step Pyramid of King Djoser via the Red and Bent Pyramids of Pharaoh Sneferu at Dahshur to the Great Pyramid at Giza.

Bradley Walsh. John Phillips/Getty Images for the NTA's

"This provides the platform for his further investigations into the riddle of The Sphinx, its provenance, and its ancient symbolism, which experts have long argued over, before he embarks on his quest to unravel the significance of the Egyptian preoccupation with death and the afterlife.

"Bradley completes the series by fulfilling his ambition to visit the Luxor tomb of Egypt’s most famous and short-lived ruler, Tutankhamun, to try and unravel the mysteries of the rise and fall of Egypt’s most famous royal dynasty."

On the announcement of the series, Walsh says: "I have been captivated by Ancient Egypt for as long as I can remember, and now, finally experiencing it firsthand feels truly magical.

"I have so many questions. Who built the pyramids? Why and how? Exploring Egypt’s most iconic ancient monuments and speaking with experts like Meredith Brand and Arto Belekdanian is the perfect way to seek answers to these mysteries.

"Egypt is a land of wonder and intrigue, and this journey promises to be the adventure of a lifetime."

The series has been commissioned for Sky HISTORY by Dan Korn, VP of programming at Hearst Networks EMEA, who also said: "We are thrilled to be working with Studio Crook, GroupM Motion Entertainment and Bradley on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

"Bradley has exactly the kind of passion and thirst for knowledge with which Sky HISTORY viewers love to engage, and his questions and inquiries elicit surprising revelations about the lives, practices and beliefs of our ancient forebears."

Bradley Walsh: Egypt’s Cosmic Code will premiere on Sky HISTORY in the UK on 18th March 2025.

