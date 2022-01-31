As well as the continuation of shows such as The Book of Boba Fett , there are several premieres of brand new series – perhaps most prominently the debut of Pam & Tommy , the factual drama that follows the fallout of the Pamela Anderson/Tommy Lee sex tape scandal from 1997.

There's never a quiet moment when it comes to new additions on Disney Plus, so it's no surprise that there are several new treats set to arrive on the streamer in February.

Marvel fans eager for their next fix of the MCU aren't in luck quite yet – but they will be able to get exclusive behind the scenes looks at two of the biggest projects of last year, with both Hawkeye and Eternals the subject of separate Marvel Studios Assembled making-of documentaries.

Meanwhile a couple of films from 2021 are added to the platform, notably including Wes Anderson's wonderful latest The French Dispatch, while some movies from slightly further back are also added – such as award-winning drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus this February.

Wednesday 2nd February

Pam & Tommy Season 1 Episodes 1-3 Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in this factual drama about their stolen sex tape in 1997

Narco Wars Season 1 Documentary series chronicling how smuggling syndicates operate in Latin America, tracing their rise to cold-blooded drug suppliers with a lot of power

Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 2 Documentary series that sees archaeologists hunt for and closely examine some of Egypt's lost treasures in the Valley of the Kings

Baby Daddy Seasons 1-6 All six seasons of the sitcom – inspired by the hit film Three Men and a Baby – arrive on the platform

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6

Chicken Squad Season 1 Episodes 21-24

The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 10

Resident Season 5 Episode 3

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 5

Queens Season 1 Episode 4

The Wonder Years Episode 7

Friday 4th February

Torn A National Geographic documentary that looks at one unique family’s exploration of grief, love and the past – after climber Alex Lowe was tragically lost in an avalanche on the slopes of the Tibetan mountain Shishapangma

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) The second film in the franchise sees the surviving Kingsman agents band together with their American counterparts to take down a ruthless drug cartel

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) Award-winning drama following a devastated mother who protests and challenges police officials who fail to capture the man who raped and murdered her daughter.

The Longest Ride (2015) Drama film following a couple whose romance fades away owing to their conflicting career paths – before an older man tries to show them the rewards of resolving relationship barriers

The Real Black Panther National Geographic documentary following Saya – a black panther in the Kabini Forest of India, who is unlike all leopards that came before him

Wednesday 9th February

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the hit MCU series

The King’s Man (2021) The latest instalment in the Kingsman franchise, which serves as a prequel to the previous films and was released in cinemas at the end of 2021

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 2 Second run for the mystery series about a boy who moves to a seemingly haunted town and together with his friend unlocks a time-travelling portal

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Episodes 1-6 Disney junior animated series that follows Alice as she embarks on magical recipe adventures with her best pals

Danger Decoded Season 1 National Geographic interactive docuseries that takes internet clips of actual disasters and challenges viewers to predict the outcomes

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller Season 1 National Geographic docuseries in which Mariana van Zeller explores the complex inner-workings of the global underworld, black and informal markets.

Harrow Seasons 1-2 Australian mystery drama revolving around Dr. Daniel Harrow, a forensic pathologist with a total disregard for authority

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7

Resident Season 5 Episode 4

The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 11

Pam and Tommy Season 1 Episode 4

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 6

Queens Season 1 Episode 5

The Wonder Years Episode 8

Friday 11th February

The Thing About Harry (2020) Two high school enemies are forced to drive together to a friend's engagement party on Valentine's Day.

Table 19 (2017) Anna Kendrick stars in this comedy film about an ex-maid of honour who finds herself seated with other unwanted guests at her best friend's wedding

High Strung (2016) Dancer Ruby, starting at Manhattan Conservatory of the Arts, meets English violinist Johnnie, playing in a subway station

Winnie The Pooh, a Valentine for You 1991 special, that sees Pooh and friends become a bit jealous when Christopher Robin spends all his time making a Valentine's Day card for a girl

Russia’s Mystery Files National Geographic documentary that researches into rumours from the former Soviet Union

Frozen Kingdom of the Snow Leopard National Geographic documentary that follows the perilous existence of snow leopards and their cubs that are less than a year old

Wednesday 16th February

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Eternals An exclusive behind the scenes look at the making of Chloe Zhao's MCU film

The French Dispatch (2021) Wes Anderson's latest film – an anthology featuring stories from the reporters at the titular French outpost of a fictional American magazine

Blackpink The Movie Exclusive interviews and concert footage highlighting the career of Korean pop group Blackpink, as the quartet celebrates five years in the business.

Mira, Royal Detective Season 2 Episodes 1-10 Animated kids show that follows Detective Mira as she has several adventures all over the kingdom while trying to help people by solving peculiar cases.

One Mississippi Seasons 1-2 Dark comedy series inspired by events in star Tig Notaro's life

Rel Season 1 Sitcom about a man who faces a strange dilemma after learning about his wife's affair with his barber

Europe From Above Season 2 National Geographic series that allows viewers to undertake an aerial journey across Europe to discover things that are not easily seen from the ground

Resident Season 5 Episode 5

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 Episodes 15-20

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 7

Pam and Tommy Season 1 Episode 5

Queens Season 1 Episode 6

The Wonder Years Episode 9

Friday 18th February

Predator (1987) Classic sci-fi action-thriller in which a rescue mission in the Central American jungle turns into a fight for survival when a crack commando unit comes up against an unseen enemy

Predator 2 (1990) Sequel that sees an LA cop struggle to contain violence between feuding drug gangs – before discovering that gang members are being ruthlessly murdered by a seemingly superhuman force

Buried Secrets of Cordoba Documentary that sees explorer Fabio Amador join archaeologists as they use advanced technology to unearth the city's buried mysteries

Jade Eyed Leopard National Geographic documentary that follows Toto, a leopard with unusual aquamarine eyes, during the first years of her life

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse Special winter episode of the kids animation following Mickey and his pals

Monday 21st February

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 9

Wednesday 23rd February

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 1 Episode 1 A continuation of the animated series that follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud

Touch Seasons 1-2 Drama that follows Martin Bohm, a widower wedged between spirituality and science when he finds out that his emotionally challenged son Jake can foretell events even before they occur

For the People Seasons 1-2 Drama series in which a few exceptional lawyers try their best to solve controversial and high-profile cases and make sure that offenders are punished

World’s Deadliest Season 3 National Geographic docuseries that explores the skills and techniques of some of the most wrathful, prideful and gluttonous predators

Savage Kingdom Season 4 National Geographic docuseries that follows clans of lions, hyenas, leopards, and wild dogs as they clash against one another over limited resources

Wild Cats of India Season 1 National Geographic docuseries that documents intimate portraits of India's elusive wild cats

Resident Season 5 Episode 6

Amphibia Season 3 Episodes 1-5

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 8

Pam and Tommy Season 1 Episode 6

Queens Season 1 Episode 7

Thursday 24th February

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5

Friday 25th February

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) Joe Cornish's film that follows a 12-year-old boy and his friends as they fight an evil sorceress with the help of Excalibur, the sword of King Arthur, in a bid to save the world from her atrocities

Snatched (2017) Film starring Amy Schumer in which an impulsive woman and her cautious mother travel to Ecuador after the former's boyfriend leaves her – only for them to be kidnapped by masked men

The Impostors (1998) Stanley Tucci film in which chaos ensues after a lead actor, decides to get even with two out-of-work actors who insulted him.

Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover National Geographic documentary that focuses on NASA's Perseverance rover which was scheduled to land on Mars on 18th February 2021 to look for signs of life and collect samples from the Red Planet.

No Exit (2022) New thriller film in which a college student discovers a kidnapped child hidden in a car while stranded during a blizzard