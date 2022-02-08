Discover the hit US reality series that everybody’s talking about!

Now back for its third season, Darcey & Stacey follows the glamorous Silva twins, who shot to fame after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Having won fans’ hearts with their ‘tell it like it is’ attitude on the show, this no-holds-barred spin-off lets viewers get to know the sisters on a whole new level – and you can bet your bottom dollar that there’s still plenty of drama along the way as they attempt to juggle their business empire with love affairs and heartbreak.

The winter months were made for feasting on your favourite reality TV shows. And with discovery+, you can kick back and relax with some of the best, like Darcey & Stacey, whenever and wherever you feel like it.

Back with a bang!

This series sees Darcey and Stacey ramp up their search for success as they enter their clothing line, House of Eleven, into Miami Swim Week. But despite their determination to have the show put them on the map, everything’s thrown into jeopardy when their relationships prove to be full of distractions.

After splitting from fiancé Georgi, Darcey struggles with loneliness and is left with a tough decision on her hands when he asks to meet up in the city with the hope of winning her back. And things are made more complicated when Stacey visits Georgi’s apartment to collect her sister’s things and goes into full interrogation mode.

Elsewhere, Stacey and fiancé Florian start making plans for their dream wedding, but things hit a snag when her husband-to-be shows off his jealous side. Is she making the right decision?

Advertisement

Catch the exclusive new season of Darcey & Stacey and binge on the earlier seasons on discoveryplus.com or download the discovery+ app.