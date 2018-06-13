De Niro dropped the F-bomb twice during Sunday’s awards ceremony, which was broadcast on live TV. “I’m gonna say one thing. F*** Trump,” he said, raising his fists in the air to cheers from the audience, many of whom stood up to show their support. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f*** Trump.”

A disgruntled Trump responded with two tweets calling De Niro a “very low IQ individual” and telling him to “Wake up Punchy!”.

Two-time Oscar-winner De Niro has starred in a number of boxing films, most famously the 1980 movie Raging Bull.

The actor has been a vocal critic of Trump for years, calling him "an idiot" and a "national disaster" during the president’s 2016 election campaign.

De Niro is the latest actor to feel the wrath of Trump on Twitter, with the president having previously hit out at Alec Baldwin for his uncanny impression of him on Saturday Night Live and Meryl Streep for speaking against Trump at the 2017 Golden Globes.