TV signal problems in North East – Bilsdale transmitter issues explained and when it’ll be fixed

A fire has broken out at a television and radio transmission station in the North East.

Advertisement

Black smoke was reported at Bilsdale transmitter earlier today, with the signal mast on in Helmsley on fire.

The incident has affected all of the BBC’s radio and television services in North Yorkshire, with areas including Darlington, Aycliffe, Teesside and some areas in North Yorkshire impacted.

The North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service Tweeted this afternoon that six fire appliances and a mobile water bowser had been dispatched to the area affected to tackle the fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance tackling a fire at Bilsdale transmitting centre which includes Bilsdale mast. We currently have 6 fire appliances and our mobile water bowser as well as command and control assets in attendance. 1 of 3 — North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) August 10, 2021

“Crews are working hard to control the fire in difficult circumstances, ” the NYFRS Tweeted. “It is unclear at this time if any other centres transmitting capability has been affected or the cause of the fire which will be investigated in due course.”

Crews are working hard to control the fire in difficult circumstances – it is unclear at this time if any of the centres transmitting capability has been affected or the cause of the fire which will be investigated in due course. 2 of 3 — North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) August 10, 2021

They also advised members of the public not to go near the site, as the area has “limited access and we need to be able to move vehicles and people around to help fight the fire”.

NYFRS ask that members of the public do not go near to the site, particularly as this area has limited access and we need to be able to move vehicles and people around to help fight the fire. #Bilsdale 3/3 — North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) August 10, 2021

The BBC has released a statement addressing the fire and its effect on its broadcasting services. The broadcaster also offered an update on when the issue will be resolved. Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy. “We have been notified of a fire at the Bilsdale transmitter that provides television and radio services in North Yorkshire and Teesside,” the broadcaster said in a statement. “All radio and television services are currently unavailable. Emergency services are on site and dealing with the incident. This is also affecting the smaller transmitters which receive signals from Bilsdale.”

It continues: “Once emergency services have dealt with the incident, engineers will assess the damage and work towards restoring the services as soon as possible. Please keep checking this news item for further updates.”

You can check the site here, and check whether your area is affected using the BBC’s transmitter fault checker.

Sky, Freesat and Cable services are not affected by the fire, and Internet and Wi-Fi connections should remain as usual, meaning you can watch BBC programming via BBC iPlayer while the issue gets resolved.

Advertisement

Check out our TV Guide to plan your viewing.