Rishi Sunak MP, former Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Liz Truss MP, Foreign Secretary, have already gone head-to-head in a live debate on BBC One on Monday (25th July 2022).

The pair had previously butted heads in the Conservative leadership debates on Channel 4 and ITV.

Now, the final two candidates competing to be the next Leader of the Conservative Party and, ultimately, the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will take part in another live television debate.

This time, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will be competing for viewers of TalkTV and readers of The Sun in an all-new debate titled The Sun's Showdown: The Fight for No 10.

Here's everything you need to know.

What time is the Conservative leadership debate on TalkTV?

The Sun's Showdown: The Fight for No 10 will air live on TalkTV at 6pm BST on Tuesday 26th July 2022.

The debate will be hosted by TalkTV's political editor Kate McCann in front of a live studio audience, after The Sun's political editor Harry Cole tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today.

Both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will be asked questions by The Sun readers to help Conservative party members decide which candidate to vote for.

"This is an important chance for Sun readers to quiz the two contenders vying to be their next PM, and ask questions about the issues that matter most to them and their families," said The Sun's editor-in-chief, Victoria Newton, in a statement.

Head of TV, News Broadcasting, Richard Wallace added: "TalkTV is proud to be showcasing The Sun's critical all-live debate to decide the country's next Prime Minister.

"This synergy between The Sun and TalkTV will give the UK a great opportunity to see the candidates put through their paces."

How to watch the Conservative leadership debate on TalkTV

The Sun's Showdown: The Fight for No 10 will be available on TalkTV, The Sun's website and The Sun's YouTube account.

TalkTV is available on the TalkTV app, plus on the following channels:

Sky 526

Virgin Media 627

Freeview 237

Freesat 217

Sky Glass 508

