Rishi Sunak cemented his lead over rivals in last week's ballot of Tory MPs, with Penny Mordaunt second and Liz Truss third.

The race to succeed Boris Johnson as Tory leader is gathering steam, as the five remaining candidates prepare to go face-to-face in live TV debates .

Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat are also still in the running, but Suella Braverman became the latest MP to get knocked out.

The remaining MPs faced off in a live programme on Channel 4 on Friday (15th July).

A second debate will air on ITV from 7pm on tonight (Sunday 17th July), while a third debate will take place on Sky News on Monday (18th July).

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate.

Alternatively, check out our explainer on what time the Channel 4 debate will be on TV.

What time can you watch the Conservative leader debate on ITV?

Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate is set to air on ITV tonight, Sunday 17th July 2022 at 7pm GMT.

The programme will be available to watch live on the ITV Hub. Viewers will be able to watch the show on ITV's catch-up service following its airing.

The debate will be recorded at ITV's White City Studios.

Conservative Leader candidates (L-R) Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat. Photo by Getty Image

ITV previously aired a debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt when they were competing for Conservative Party leader in 2019.

The debate was watched by 4.4 million viewers.

Michael Jermey, ITV's Director of News and Current Affairs, said: "Television debates at important elections help voters engage with politics.

"ITV has been the home of some of the biggest political debates over the past decade."

He continued: "Sunday's debate will be an important event as the country's next Prime Minister is chosen."

