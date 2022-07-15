It is the third televised debate to be announced but will be the first to take place, with candidates also set to face off in debates hosted by ITV and Sky News on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The first Conservative leadership debate will be hosted by Channel 4 today (15th July), as Tory MPs race to be the next Prime Minister .

Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman are the latest MPs to have been knocked out of the leadership race.

The result of the first ballot in the race to replace Boris Johnson was announced at 5pm on Wednesday (13th July), with six making it to the next round of the competition.

A second ballot took place yesterday (14th July) with Suella Braverman being eliminated.

The remaining candidates are set to face off in debates today, and on Sunday and Monday.

They are: Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, and Penny Mordaunt.

Here's everything you need to know about the Channel 4 Tory leadership debate.

What time can you watch the Conservative leader debate on Channel 4?

Rishi Sunak Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Channel 4 will host the successful candidates on Friday 15th July 2022 at 7:30pm GMT.

The debate, titled Britain’s Next PM: The Conservative Leadership Debate, will also be available to watch live on All 4 and then on catch-up.

The official description from Channel 4 reads: "As the Conservatives prepare to elect a new leader, this live debate asks: who's the right choice to be Britain's next Prime Minister?

"Krishnan Guru-Murthy hosts the first live debate, with all the candidates who are still in the running for the top job facing questions from a studio audience.

"After Boris Johnson's dramatic resignation, the race is on to follow him into Number 10. And with the most diverse field of candidates ever, it's a wide-open field."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Number 10 Downing Street Photo by Stuart Brock/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

There will then be another debate on ITV on Sunday 17th July, followed by another on Sky News on Monday 18th July.

Michael Jermey, ITV’s Director of News and Current Affairs said: "Television debates at important elections help voters engage with politics.

"ITV has been the home of some of the biggest political debates over the past decade. Sunday’s debate will be an important event as the country’s next Prime Minister is chosen."

John Ryley, head of Sky News, added: "There has never been a more important time to reinvigorate the trust of voters in the office of the prime minister.

"This live TV debate on Sky News gives the candidates a chance to reconnect with millions by debating the major issues facing Britain. It presents a unique opportunity to re-engage a disillusioned electorate."

