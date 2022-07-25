The Conservative Leadership race was announced on the 7th July 2022 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign from his role as Leader of the Conservative Party following a swathe of resignations in his government.

A television debate is set to take place on BBC One tonight (Monday 25th July 2022) titled Our Next Prime Minister.

Following multiple rounds of voting, the two final candidates are Rishi Sunak MP and Liz Truss MP.

The pair previously took part in Conservative leadership debates on both Channel 4 and ITV, while a debate on Sky News was cancelled after both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss pulled out.

The new BBC debate will be presented by Sophie Raworth and will see her manage the debate between the final two candidates in the Conservative Leadership debate.

Our Next Prime Minister is set to take place in front of an audience of between 80 and 100 people in a studio at Stoke-on-Trent.

Jonathan Munro, the interim director of BBC News and Current Affairs, said: "We're delighted to be offering BBC audiences the chance to be part of this pivotal moment in politics and hear, first-hand, from the final two candidates as they compete to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister."

So, when can viewers watch this Conservative leadership debate on BBC One?

What time is the Conservative leadership debate on BBC One?

Our Next Prime Minister will be broadcast on BBC One at 9pm GMT.

The programme will also be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer and afterwards on catch-up once the debate has finished airing.

BBC political editor Chris Mason and BBC economics editor Faisal Islam will be analysing the answers from both Rishi Sunak MP and Liz Truss MP.

Mr Sunak previously served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer under Prime Minister Boris Johnson until his resignation, while Ms Truss has remained in office as Foreign Secretary.

The pair clashed on economic policy during the five-way Conservative leadership debate on ITV.

In this handout image provided by ITV, Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate at Riverside Studios on July 17, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Jonathan Hordle / ITV via Getty Images

A previous edition of Our Next Prime Minister aired back in 2019 when Emily Maitlis chaired a debate between Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson MP, Jeremy Hunt MP, Sajid Javid MP, Michael Gove MP and Rory Stewart MP as they sought to replace the then-outgoing prime minister, Theresa May MP.

The contest went on to see Boris Johnson become the new Leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Who will win out this time to become Mr Johnson's replacement?

