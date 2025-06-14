Actor Gary Oldman has also received a knighthood, following a storied career on screen, including an Oscar-winning performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Oldman has also received plenty of plaudits in recent years for his performances as Jackson Lamb in Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, the fifth season of which will air in September.

Alongside him, there have been honours for two Strictly Come Dancing stars, with presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkelman both being made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), for services to broadcasting.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Unsurprisingly buoyed by the news, Winkelman is noted to have said by the BBC, "I am ridiculously lucky and will celebrate with Tess by doing a paso doble," while Daly revealed that she cried upon opening her letter.

Further honourees include Evita star, actress and singer Elaine Page, who has received a damehood, Love Island and TOWIE star Georgia Harrison, who has received an MBE for her work on online privacy and cybercrime, and The Who's Roger Daltrey has been knighted for his services to charity and music.

It was a big day for darts, too. Both Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, who have teamed up for England at the World Cup of Darts, received MBEs, joining Beckham on the list of sporting honourees.

