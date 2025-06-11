Humphries won the World Cup of Darts alongside Michael Smith in 2024 and, having been paired with Littler for this year's event, arrives as the heavy favourite to go back-to-back.

Teams from around the globe will battle it out for £450,000 in prize money, including £80,000 for the winners of Sunday's final.

The big question is: Can anyone beat England?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the World Cup of Darts 2025.

When is the World Cup of Darts 2025?

Premier League Darts kicks off on Thursday 12th June 2025.

The tournament will run until Sunday 15th June 2025, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final taking place on that day.

How to watch the World Cup of Darts 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the World Cup of Darts 2025 live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

World Cup of Darts 2025 schedule

All times BST.

Thursday 12th June

Group stage session 1 (6pm) Sky Sports Action

Friday 13th June

Saturday 14th June

Sunday 15th June

