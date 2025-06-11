World Cup of Darts on TV 2025: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch World Cup of Darts 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
Luke Humphries and Luke Littler are set to join forces to defend England's PDC World Cup of Darts title at the 2025 event in Frankfurt, Germany.
The World No. 1 and No. 2, who faced off in the Premier League Darts 2025 final last month, are the top seeds at the 40-team tournament and one of four nations – alongside Wales (Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price), Scotland (Gary Anderson and Peter Wright), and Northern Ireland (Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney) – that will enter when the knockouts begin after the group stages.
Humphries won the World Cup of Darts alongside Michael Smith in 2024 and, having been paired with Littler for this year's event, arrives as the heavy favourite to go back-to-back.
Teams from around the globe will battle it out for £450,000 in prize money, including £80,000 for the winners of Sunday's final.
The big question is: Can anyone beat England?
When is the World Cup of Darts 2025?
Premier League Darts kicks off on Thursday 12th June 2025.
The tournament will run until Sunday 15th June 2025, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final taking place on that day.
How to watch the World Cup of Darts 2025 on TV and live stream
You can watch the World Cup of Darts 2025 live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
World Cup of Darts 2025 schedule
All times BST.
Thursday 12th June
- Group stage session 1 (6pm) Sky Sports Action
Friday 13th June
- Group stage session 2 (11am) Sky Sports Action
- Group stage session 2 (6pm) Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
Saturday 14th June
- Second round session 1 (12pm) Sky Sports Action
- Second round session 2 (6pm) Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Main Event from 6:55pm
Sunday 15th June
- Quarter-finals (12pm) Sky Sports Action
- Semi-finals and final (6pm) Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm
