Now, fresh off the back of 2024's season 4, the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning show is already gearing up for a return.

Slow Horses season 5 will premiere on Wednesday 25th September 2025 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ had previously teased a summer release for the new season, with the show featuring in a preview released in April which showcased the platform's upcoming series.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Season 5 will see the Slow Horses working to investigate a series of increasingly bizarre events occurring across the city, aiming to piece together how everything is connected.

The season will also have a focus on Roddy Ho and his glamorous new girlfriend, whose presence has aroused suspicions from everyone at Slough House.

Season 5's upcoming release marks a rapid turnaround considering season 4 only released just over a year prior, in September 2024, but represents a continuing trend for the series which has already released four seasons in the space of three years.

Read more:

And if you were worried that the show bringing out new seasons so quickly means we are nearing an end for the Slow Horses, worry not, as a sixth season of the show has already been confirmed, guest starring Lenny Rush and the returning Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness.

Beyond that, showrunner Will Smith has previously confirmed that he is interested in adapting the full series, which currently boasts eight novels with a ninth releasing later this year, so it doesn't look like the Slow Horses are slowing down anytime soon.

Slow Horses season 5 releases on 25th September 2025 on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.