How to watch Trooping the Colour: When is the Queen’s Birthday Celebration?

Queen Elizabeth has already received an early birthday present in the form of new great-grandchild Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, but official celebration Trooping the Colour is still to come.

However, like last year the event will be a scaled-down affair due to the coronavirus pandemic, with strict social distancing measures limiting the annual parade to the Windsor Castle quadrangle.

While Buckingham Palace has asked the public not to attend in person, the event can still be enjoyed from the comfort of one’s living room as the parade will be broadcast on TV – here’s how to watch Trooping the Colour.

How to watch Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour will take place at 10:15am on Saturday 12th June 2021, and will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Huw Edwards will be providing live coverage, and will also present highlights of the military display later at 8pm on BBC Two.

What will happen during Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour usually sees over 1,000 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians accompany royal family members down a crowded parade route from Horse Guards Parade and Buckingham Palace.

However, in March 2021 Buckingham Palace confirmed that once again Trooping the Colour would not take place in its traditional form, and that once again, and in June it was confirmed that the event would follow a similar format to last year.

The Queen will mark her Official Birthday on Saturday 12th June.



💂 Her Majesty will view a parade held by the Household Division and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards will be trooped in the Quadrangle of #WindsorCastle.



Find out more: https://t.co/Sg5T1WybVh pic.twitter.com/UHI5PCkXqd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2021

Rather than take part in a carriage procession, the Queen will instead view a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

Upon Her Majesty’s arrival, she will be greeted by a Royal Salute and the National Anthem, and the parade will commence with the Musical Troop as a Massed Band of the Household Division plays.

The Household Division and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards will then be trooped, with the parade ending with a second Royal Salute and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing a 41 Gun Royal Salute.

The main difference to last year’s event is that following Prince Philip’s passing, the Queen will be accompanied by her cousin the Duke of Kent.

This year’s Trooping the Colour will also honour those involved in efforts to combat coronavirus, as the parade will be “formed by soldiers who have played an integral role in the NHS’ COVID-19 response, as well as those who have been serving on military operations overseas.”

Does Trooping the Colour take place on the Queen’s actual birthday?

No – Queen Elizabeth II’s actual birthday is on 26th April. Trooping the Colour is her official public birthday celebration, which dates back to 1748 when King George II combined an annual summer military march with his birthday celebration, despite being born in October.

Since then monarchs have had the option of an official summertime birthday, which is marked by a military demonstration and carriage procession in front of large crowds before traditionally ending with the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Queen’s official birthday airs Saturday at 10:15am on BBC One and 8pm on BBC Two. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.