How to watch GB News: Can you watch GB News online?

After months of build-up, recruitment and debate, brand new channel GB News has finally launched and looks set to shake up the current TV news landscape.

Former BBC politics correspondent Andrew Neil has been the face of GB News in the run-up to its launch, but the channel has lured several long-established journalists over as star presenters, including the BBC’s Simon McCoy, ITV’s Alastair Stewart and Sky’s Kirsty Gallacher.

While the channel was plagued by technical issues over its launch weekend, GB News plans to air a whopping 65,000 hours of television this year and promises “free, fair, impartial” news.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch GB News.

How to watch GB News

GB News launched at 8pm on Sunday 13th June with a speech from chairman Andrew Neil.

The channel will broadcast seven days a week across the UK and Ireland from 6am to midnight. Viewers can watch on the following channel numbers:

Sky Channel 515

Virgin Media Channel 626

Freeview/Youview Channel 236

Freesat channel 216

Can you watch GB News online?

Yes, UK viewers can stream GB News for free through the GB News website.

Audiences outside the UK can also stream the channel by downloading the free GB News app on Android and iOS.

What is GB News?

GB News is a news channel founded by Andrew Cole and Mark Schneider that offers “news, opinion & debate for all the UK.”

Chairman Andrew Neil told Radio Times that GB News would adopt a format similar to news programmes in the US.

“The one thing we know from America, which is always ahead of Britain in these things, is that whereas rolling news does not rate with audiences, appointment-to-view news programming built around colourful and characterful anchors does rate,” Neil said.

“We won’t be doing rolling news, we won’t even be doing news bulletins. The content we select will be chosen by the presenters and their editors. It won’t be just the style of the shows that will be different, I think the content will be different.”

Neil laid out the channel’s approach in launch show Welcome to GB News, saying that the channel will “give a voice to those who feel sidelined” and “expose cancel culture as a threat to free speech”.

This is @afneil. Welcome To GB News pic.twitter.com/rgvZIrNRER — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 13, 2021

Presenters include Simon McCoy, Alastair Campbell, Kirsty Gallacher, Dan Wootton and The Apprentice winner Michelle Dewbury.

