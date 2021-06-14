GB News’ first broadcasts plagued by technical issues

Following the rocky launch of new 24-hour news channel GB News on Sunday night, the broadcast of its breakfast show suffered further technical issues.

Former BBC politics correspondent Andrew Neil launched the channel at 8pm on Sunday with a special broadcast which he fronted. The presenter, who left the BBC in November 2020, opened with a speech before welcoming historian Neil Oliver, whose mic cut out shortly after his interview began.

Viewers, including former This Morning host Eammon Holmes, quickly picked up on the grainy image and sound glitches on Twitter; at one point the sound also cut out.

Homes tweeted: “Is it just me ? @GBNEWS picture quality and/or lighting not right. Words good / lighting not so .”

Other viewers joined in, with one saying “I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many things go wrong on a TV programme before, especially one that has launched on the same day #GBNews”.

Mainly a load of noticeable technical / transition faults but also is it just me that thinks the set seems really dark? It feels like GB News needed another week to get the content and technical aspect ready before launching — Hannah (@hxnnahwarren) June 13, 2021

The channel’s answer to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, titled The Great British Breakfast, also launched to poor sound quality this morning (Monday 14th June).

Hosted by Kirsty Gallacher, Nana Akua and Darren McCaffrey, the programme had to switch to a different reporter when the sound for their original regional reporter cut out, prompting more viewers to address the issues on social media.

News specialist Nicola Keaney called the launch “unwatchable”, tweeting: “GB News hired some very good production staff but that launch has arguably let them all down.”

GB News hired some very good production staff but that launch has arguably let them all down. It felt like a parody of The Sun in tv format. There will always be technical errors at a launch but content issues made it unwatchable — Nicola Keaney (@NicKeaney) June 14, 2021

