The comments were made as the presenter was signing off from the live news bulletin.

In a statement, Channel 4 said: “This was an unscripted observation at the very end of a long week of fast-moving Brexit developments.

“Jon has covered major events such as this over a long career and this was a spontaneous comment reflecting his observation that in a London demonstration of that size, ethnic minorities seemed to be significantly under-represented. We regret any offence caused by his comment.”

More like this

Ofcom confirmed that it has received 2,025 complaints about Snow’s comments.

Advertisement

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, an Ofcom spokesperson said: “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”