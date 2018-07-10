Accessibility Links

Jon Snow tells protestors outside Westminster to ‘shut up’ during live Channel 4 interview

The Channel 4 News presenter was trying to discuss the Conservative Party’s shock resignations with Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jon Snow and Jacob Rees-Mogg (Channel 4 News screenshot, EH)

Jon Snow was trying to conduct a very serious interview with Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg about the shock resignations within the Conservative Party, but had to take matters into his own hands when nearby protesters became just too loud to speak over.

“Guys, could you just shut up for just three minutes?” he called out. “Three minutes? I have got someone to speak to,” he said, much to the amusement of Rees-Mogg.

His demands were heard to, and Snow was able to continue speaking with Rees-Mogg about the chaos in Theresa May’s cabinet: namely the resignations of Brexit secretary David Davis and foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

You tell ’em, Jon Snow.

