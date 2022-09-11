BBC One reveals Sunday schedule changes following Queen's passing

A BBC News Special will now air between 9:55am and 11:30am, following the conclusion of the previously billed episode of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, offering more reaction and reflection to the news.

BBC One has made some last-minute changes to its schedule today (Sunday 11th September) – as programming continues to be affected following the sad death of the Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September.

Meanwhile, a special episode of Songs of Praise – which will see Aled Jones "reflect on the extraordinary life and deep faith of Her Majesty The Queen" – will now air at the later time of 4:25pm, as opposed to its previously billed time of 2pm.

The BBC Weekend News and Weather has also changed time, now starting at 5pm rather than its originally billed time of 5:35pm.

His Majesty the King's National Proclamations will air from 11:30am to 12:30am, with another BBC News Special following from 12:30pm until the beginning of Songs of Praise.

Countryfile will air as previously billed at 6pm, but the episode now has a new confirmed title of Countryfile: Queen & Country Balmoral, while Antiques Roadshow will also have a special episode subtitled The Queen and Britannia.

The rest of the evening's schedule remains as previously billed, meaning that Frozen Planet II and The Capture will both air in their original slots – the first time that BBC One has aired any of its usual programming since the news of the Queen's death was first announced on Thursday.

On both Friday and Saturday, the majority of BBC One's schedule instead aired on BBC Two, with BBC One showing only rolling news updates and documentaries celebrating the Queen's life and her unprecedented 70-year reign.

On Thursday, 8th September, a statement was published by Buckingham Palace, confirming the monarch's passing.

It read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

