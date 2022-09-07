Frozen Planet II start date: Trailer and how to watch new BBC series

Four years in the making, the Sir David Attenborough-narrated series tells the stories of our frozen realms at a time when they are on the brink of destruction due to climate change – a phenomenon which wasn’t considered so clear-cut in 2011 – as well as chronicling how the changes are impacting the wildlife.

More than a decade on from the first series, Frozen Planet II is returning to our screens, using new technology to take viewers on a journey through some of earth’s coldest and most remote icy lands, including the north and south poles.

The filmmaker behind the season, Mark Brownlow, recently spoke to Radio Times magazine about balancing "the gloomy to the glorious" and making sure the series is reflective of current times.

"We have to tell the contemporary story of what’s happening," he said. "Long gone are the days when we could show you a paradise and forget about the issues – I think we’d be laughed out of the room if we didn’t nail climate change."

So, when will Frozen Planet II be coming to BBC One and how can you watch it? Read on for everything you need to know.

Frozen Planet II start date

Sir David Attenborough filming for Frozen Planet II. ,BBC Studios/Alex Board

The new series kicks off on Sunday 11th September at 8pm on BBC One, with new episodes set to air weekly.

There will be six episodes in total, all of which are narrated by Attenborough.

Will Frozen Planet II be available on iPlayer?

The new series will also be available on BBC iPlayer, where the original Frozen Planet can also be streamed.

What is Frozen Planet II about?

Frozen Planet II will lift the lid on how a host of extraordinary creatures battle to survive in frozen realms across the globe, from the Arctic and the Antarctic to mountains, forests, oceans and even deserts.

The new series will feature footage of a range of spectacular animals, as well as looking at how their habitats are undergoing devastating change.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Brownlow pointed out how the new series will bring environmental storytelling to the fore.

"We’re taking the audience to Narnia, with what I hope is going to be the right mix of wonder, entertainment and education," he said.

"There are a lot of new stories, breath-taking new drama, wonderful moments of humour, stunning landscapes, but underpinned with the message that these places are changing and changing faster than we ever imagined. We are capturing this fast-changing, dynamic world in its exquisite beauty but also telling the story of how these changes are impacting the wildlife."

Frozen Planet II — is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer has landed for Frozen Planet II, teasing breathtaking footage of seals, penguins and a majestic Siberian tiger.

Polar bears, killer whales, walruses and even a bumble bee also feature in the footage. Watch below:

The stars of the new series may well be the animals, but the series also features some A-listers in the soundtrack, including Camila Cabello and legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

Frozen Planet II starts Sunday 11th September at 8pm on BBC One.

