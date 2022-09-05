David Attenborough is this week's Radio Times cover star

In this week's issue, the filmmaker behind the series Mark Brownlow spoke about wowing Attenborough, as well as balancing "the gloomy to the glorious" and making sure the series is reflective of current times.

In anticipation of Frozen Planet II starting on Sunday 11th September, Sir David Attenborough is the star of this week’s Radio Times magazine cover.

Brownlow said: "We have to tell the contemporary story of what’s happening. Long gone are the days when we could show you a paradise and forget about the issues – I think we’d be laughed out of the room if we didn’t nail climate change."

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith talk about filming back at the original Great British Bake Off location post-pandemic, with Hollywood saying: "I had a bit of a moment when I first went to see the tent again. I love filming at Welford and we’ve been away for a couple of years."

Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli break down their new comedy series Am I Being Unreasonable?, with Cooper explaining why she's "not ready" yet to return to This County: "We definitely will (bring This Country back), but I’m not ready yet... I found the last series so hard when I lost Michael [Sleggs]. I’m still trying to process that."

Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton talk about the new season of All Creatures Great and Small including why Shenton stood out when she first auditioned.

David Oyelowo talks about the increasing diversity onscreen and about a "huge" moment in his career when his dad proudly said: "I never thought I would see a Black man play the King of England, let alone that that Black man is my son."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Frozen Planet II starts Sunday 11th September at 8pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.