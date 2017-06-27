Until now, that is. Here's where thirsty fans of the sitcom can find Two Brewers pub. And if you're there this summer, you might bump into Crook and co filming the third and final series of Detectorists, which is likely to air later this year.

Framlingham

Framlingham's most famous attraction is its Norman castle, where Mary Tudor was proclaimed Queen of England in 1553. But the first Detectorists landmark is next door: the Scout Hall where Danebury Metal Detecting Club meet, better known to locals as St Michaels Rooms.

(Detectorists who live in the area should note that St Michaels Rooms are available for hire.)

A mere stumble away, you'll recognise that temple for lost souls, Two Brewers pub or Castle Inn, as it's really called. Until you step inside that is – the interior is down the road in Great Glemham.

In series two, you'll also spy the handsome red-brick facade of Framlingham College, an independent boarding school that doubles as a university in the sitcom.

As well as chocolate box streets, Framlingham boasts several antiques shops, chic boutiques and a bustling market on Tuesdays and Saturdays. But only one shop gets a memorable cameo in series two: the Co-Op...

Great Glemham

Four miles down the road, stop for a pint at The Crown and you'll find you've finally stepped into Two Brewers Pub.

Orford

14 miles from Framlingham, the coastal town of Orford has plenty to offer the visitor: a medieval castle, a lighthouse, an RSPB nature reserve only accessible by boat – Havergate Island, and smokeries and locally grown oysters for the peckish.

And the lesser known sights? Becky's school – Orford Primary School – and The King's Head pub, which featured in series one.

Aldham

In series two, Andy and Lance move on from Bishop's Field to a round-tower church, which becomes integral to the storyline. Aldham St Mary is located in the village of Aldham, eight miles west of Ipswich, and one of 38 round-tower churches in Suffolk.

"It's a beautiful part of Suffolk and there's a landowner there who kindly let us use all his land," explains line producer Gary Matsell. "He actually said that he got the odd Detectorist knocking on his door, anyway! There was actually a plane crash on his land at some point."

"During filming, he allowed Mackenzie and one of the other cast members who is a keen detectorist, Kenneth Collard, to do some detecting. Mackenzie found some pretty interesting stuff. He found some musket balls in series one, which then got written into series two. At some point they would have been shot, so that's a little piece of history."

For more information, go to visitsuffolk.com

