The solo binge: Master of None: season 2, Netflix

Catching up on some much-needed ‘me’ time over the weekend? Aziz Ansari’s Master of None is your ideal companion. The second season of the innovative sitcom landed on Netflix earlier this month, and it's a gem: It’s a refreshing portrayal of mid-30s singledom featuring an affable lead, an unlikely love story and lots and lots of food. Watch on Netflix

BBC3’s Clique offers up some young people melodrama and a whole lot of intrigue across six episodes. Best of all, the entire series can be put away in one evening with minimal levels of shame. Trust us, when you tap into the story of a secret society of over-privileged white people at a university in Scotland, you’ll be interested. But when the bodies start to appear, you won’t be able to help yourself. Watch on iPlayer

The mindless action binge: Designated Survivor, Netflix

Remember 24? Designated Survivor makes 24 look like an episode of Last of the Summer Wine. The plot, while borderline hilarious, is undeniably intriguing. On the eve of the State of the Union address in Washington, an explosion claims the lives of the President and everyone in his line of succession except for - and this is a real thing - a ‘Designated Survivor’, who is kept at a safe distance from the president at all times. Of course, the survivor in this instance is the secretary for Housing and Development, Kiefer “Jack Bauer” Sutherland. It’s corny as hell, but it’s very, very entertaining, and 21 glorious episodes are available at your fingertips. Watch on Netflix

The smart binge: I Love Dick, Amazon Prime Video

Don’t let the title fool you: I Love Dick is whip-smart. Intellectual, even. Kathryn Hahn puts in a stunning shift as Chris Kraus, an amateur indie filmmaker who accompanies her husband on an artist’s retreat in the pretentious small-town community in Marfa, Texas. There, she becomes enamoured with a mysterious artist called Dick (Kevin Bacon). This begins to bubble over into obsession when she pens intense love letters to him. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Two wrongs don’t make a right, and the two dysfunctional protagonists of Judd Apatow’s rom-com don’t work very well together as a couple. Despite this, Mickey, a recovering sex-and-love addict, and Gus, a neurotic control-freak, are inexplicably drawn to one another. Season two builds upon the first season’s flirtation and sees them experimenting with a full blown relationship. It’s a refreshing break from the all-too-predicatble romantic comedy genre. Watch Love on Netflix

The long haul binge: Mad Men, Netflix

Across a slow-burning seven seasons, this drama set in a smoke-filled Madison Avenue ad agency in the 1950s unfolds into a greatly rewarding character-driven drama. In Jon Hamm’s Don Draper you have one of the greatest anti-heroes of modern television. Make no mistake, it’s in for a penny, in for a pound with Mad Men. But, a long-weekend provides a perfect jumping-off point. Dive in. Watch on Netflix

Paolo Sorrentino’s papal House of Cards is cut from the same cloth as his artsy Italian language films: at once oddly beautiful and trippy. Beautiful shots of Vatican City are spliced with surreal dream sequences - the pilot opens with Jude Law (the power-hungry 47-year-old New Yorker newly elected as Pope) crawling out of a pile of newborn babies. It doesn’t get any less strange from there. Watch on NOW TV or Sky on Demand

The timely binge: House of Cards

Season five kicks off on Tuesday 30 May, so you don't have that long to refresh yourself on where we left the demonic Frank and Claire Underwood. Will this be the year the House comes tumbling down? Watch on Netflix

The true crime binge: The Keepers, Netflix

Netflix’s new documentary series is explicitly NOT the new Making a Murderer , but it is no less enthralling. Director Ryan White delves into a case involving the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik and the alleged cover-up of horrific child abuse at a catholic high school in Baltimore. Think a real-life depiction of the film Doubt, starring Philip Seymour Hoffman and Meryl Streep, and you’re part of the way there. Watch on Netflix

The hipster binge: Search Party, All4

Arrested Development’s Alia Shawkat gets a deserved starring role in this black comedy that takes tonal cues from Juno, Wes Anderson and Noah Baumbach, with an added pinch of melancholy. That is to say, it’s rather quirky, but a bit dark too. Shawkat stars as a recent college graduate who takes it upon herself to solve the suspicious disappearance of a former classmate and loose acquaintance. Watch on All4