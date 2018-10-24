Created by Skins writer Jess Brittain, who drew upon her own experiences of university to shape the drama, the first series of Clique saw two best friends, Holly (Synnove Karlsen) and Georgia (Aisling Franciosi) drawn into a group of alluring, beautiful but deeply troubled girls.

They found themselves pushed to the limits at the highly competitive Solasta Finance internship – introduced by a mysterious university professor Jude McDermid, played by Sherlock star Louise Brealey.

What started as a seemingly innocent caper about friendship and trust quickly became a sinister murder-mystery thriller with a spectacular twist revealing a dark secret from Holly’s past.

More like this

The cast of Clique Series 1 (BBC)

The second series sees Holly trying to move on from the events of the previous year before being drawn in once again by a seductive new clique – this time a group of boys– led by the charismatic Jack (Leo Suter), and joined by Aubrey (Jyuddah Jaymes), Calum (Nicholas Nunn) and Barney (Barney Harris).

Holly finds herself torn when she is embroiled in yet another campus-wide scandal, and forced to question whether the new band of brothers are just run-of-the-mill anarchists or masking something seriously sinister.

Synnove Karlsen and Leo Suter in Clique series 2 (BBC)

As well as Holly, psychopathic Rachel (Rachel Hurd-Wood) is set to return, as well as the bookish Louise (Sophia Brown), with a new storyline.

Advertisement

“I’m so excited to return to Holly’s intense, loyal and dangerous world,” said creator, writer and executive producer Brittain. “Clique is a show with female friendship as its heart, but a new clique of unknowable young men is definitely taking us to some new and interesting places.”