But if watching the new episodes leaves your own dimly-lit meal for one looking a little dismal by comparison, never fear – over the next few pages we’ve teamed up with the cookery geniuses at BBC Good Food to show you how you can make your own versions of seven key dishes from Master of None season 2.

All together now – “eating like Dev, is my favourite thing….”

Home-made lasagne – Episode 1, “The Thief”

The first episode of the new season (called The Thief) shakes up the Master of None format in a big way, with the majority of the dialogue in subtitled Italian and every frame of the action delivered in a delicious black-and-white shading evoking classic Italian cinema like Vittorio De Sica’s The Bicycle Thieves.

Still, it’s not quite as delicious as one of Dev’s driving desires in the episode – the home-made lasagne created by his pasta teacher that, like his romantic chances, is somewhat squashed by the episode’s end.

Recipe

PREP: 20 MINS

COOK: 1 HR, 40 MINS plus 1 hr for making sauces

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil, plus a little for greasing

750g lean beef mince

90g pack prosciutto

½ quantity tomato sauce

200ml hot beef stock

a little grated nutmeg

300g fresh pack lasagne sheets

½ quantity white sauce

125g ball mozzarella

Method

First make the ragu or meat sauce. Heat the oil in a frying pan, then cook the beef in two batches for about 10 mins until browned all over. Finely chop 4 slices of prosciutto, then stir through the meat mixture. Pour over the tomato sauce and stock, add the nutmeg, then season. Bring up to the boil, then simmer for 30 mins until the ragu looks rich and is well coated in sauce. Can be left for 3 days in the fridge or frozen for 3 months (although not if the tomato sauce has previously been frozen). Heat oven to 180C/fan 160C/gas 4. To assemble lasagne, lightly oil an ovenproof serving dish (30 x 20cm). Spoon over a third of the ragu sauce, then cover with lasagne sheets. Drizzle over about one quarter of the white sauce. Repeat until you have 3 layers of pasta. Cover with the remaining half quantity of white sauce, making sure you can’t see any pasta poking through. Tear the mozzarella into thin strips, then scatter over the top. Arrange the rest of the prosciutto on top. Bake for 45 mins until the top is bubbling and lightly browned. (The uncooked lasagne can be frozen. If baking from frozen, add another 45 mins to the cooking time).

Recipe from Good Food magazine, May 2009