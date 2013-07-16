Indeed, in a 2008 interview, writer and producer Larry Charles said the show was West’s version of Larry David’s cult hit. “What Kanye West said to me the first time," he said, "is ‘I’m the black Larry David.’ That’s the first thing he said to me. So it’s like a Kanye and Curb show, it’s kind of improvised about the situations and stuff."

“It was really good,” he added, “but again I think it was too hardcore for HBO.”

Advertisement

Whether HBO, which is well known for “hardcore” shows such as Game Of Thrones, really rejected it for this reason is unknown. Judge for yourself below.