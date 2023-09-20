Nunn was speaking with The Guardian when the publication noted that decisions made around contentious issues, such as who Otis should end up with, might annoy fans.

Nunn responded, saying: "I think if you start writing while thinking about how people are responding to the work, it can become very self-conscious.

"I’m hopeful that there’s a bittersweetness to [the ending], and that there’s everything people want in there, even though it might not be wrapped up completely perfectly."

Ncuti Gatwa plays Eric Effiong in Sex Education season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

The show may be coming to an close, but that doesn't mean we won't ever return to the world of Moordale or revisit some of the characters.

Speaking with Netflix Tudum previously, Nunn said: "I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things. But Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun. So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world."

One cast member who seems unlikely to return, at least in the near future, is Eric star Ncuti Gatwa. Not only is he very busy starring in Doctor Who, but he also previously expressed a feeling that the cast had "outgrown" the series.

He said: "It was very hard; it was such a big show. When you’re telling stories that haven’t been seen before, there’s always a battle as to how to tell them. It wasn’t always joyous. I feel like we’ve outgrown it and we’ve given everything we can to it."

