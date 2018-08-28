However, Palin did get a brief tribute in the show's credits, which listed her as a "special publicity consultant (inadvertent)", presumably referring to the media storm that her comments created before the show's premiere (there's no such thing as bad publicity, so they say).

Check out a still of her mention in the credits below.

In July, Palin chastised Baron Cohen for tricking her into travelling across the US to Washington, DC, where she claimed he was disguised as a wheelchair-bound US army veteran to interview her, though US network Showtime later clarified that the character was not disabled – that he used a mobility scooter "to conserve his energy" – and refuted the claim that he appeared as a military veteran.

As the New York Times reports, Showtime refused to explain why the segment did not air. It is possible that she did not sign a release, or that Baron Cohen didn't find the segment worthy of the final cut.

More like this

Instead, the finale saw him trying to squeeze a murder admission out of OJ Simpson. He didn't succeed.

Advertisement

Who is America? is available to stream on All4