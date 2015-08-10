But Nobbs, who was born in Kent and lived in North Yorkshire, was best known for the hugely popular The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin, a 1970s TV series adapted from his own novels, about a man going through a mid-life crisis as he longs to escape his stale marriage, difficult children and dead end job.

The series ran from 1976 to 1979 and starred Leonard Rossiter as Reggie and Pauline Yates as his wife Elizabeth.

Advertisement

Tributes from friends and colleagues have poured in since the news of Nobbs' death broke, with comedians John Cleese, Stephen Fry, Chris Addison, Matt Lucas and Ricky Gervais all expressing their admiration for the writer and remembering his part in inspiring their own careers in comedy.