Reginald Perrin creator David Nobbs dies aged 80
The revered comedy writer was best known for TV sitcom The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin as well as contributing material to Two Ronnies and The Week That Was
David Nobbs, the creator of 70s sitcom The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin, has died aged 80.
The comedy writer's career began in 1963 as a contributor to That Was The Week That Was – the live satire show hosted by David Frost. He went on to write material for comedians Kenneth Williams, The Two Ronnies, Les Dawson and Frankie Howerd, as well as penning over 20 novels.
But Nobbs, who was born in Kent and lived in North Yorkshire, was best known for the hugely popular The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin, a 1970s TV series adapted from his own novels, about a man going through a mid-life crisis as he longs to escape his stale marriage, difficult children and dead end job.
The series ran from 1976 to 1979 and starred Leonard Rossiter as Reggie and Pauline Yates as his wife Elizabeth.
Tributes from friends and colleagues have poured in since the news of Nobbs' death broke, with comedians John Cleese, Stephen Fry, Chris Addison, Matt Lucas and Ricky Gervais all expressing their admiration for the writer and remembering his part in inspiring their own careers in comedy.