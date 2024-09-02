Sounds of the 60s presenter Tony Blackburn confirmed the news on Instagram, where he paid tribute to his colleague and friend.

"It’s with great sadness that I have to say that my dear friend for over 60 years and @bbcradio2 producer of Sounds Of The Sixties Phil the collector Swern passed away yesterday afternoon following a long battle with his health," Blackburn wrote.

"I am so glad I saw him last Friday where he was with his wife Lynsey. My sympathy goes out to his family, we will all miss him so very much."

PopMaster host Bruce also paid tribute to the late producer on X.

"It’s the saddest of days as my great friend Phil Swern has passed away. Phil was a brilliantly inventive man with a passion for music. He had a vast career as a record and radio producer, deviser of tv formats and as the guiding light and co-creator of Popmaster," he wrote.

In a second post, Bruce went on to say Swern was a "one-man fount of all pop knowledge, starting his record collection as a boy and still displaying the same enthusiasm into his seventies. Without him, there would be no Popmaster, on radio or tv. He leaves a giant gap in my life and in the lives of so many."

The official PopMaster account also joined in the tributes.

"Sadly today, we said goodbye to Phil Swern, the Collector for many years the driving force behind Popmaster’s content," the post read. "His wife Lyndsey was at his side. His favourite song was Nat King Coles, What a Wonderful World. We will miss our gentle man."