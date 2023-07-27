Car Share's Sian Gibson stars in first look at BBC's The Power of Parker
Sian Gibson and Rosie Cavaliero go head-to-head.
BBC comedy The Power of Parker stars Game of Thrones' Conleth Hill as Martin Parker, a businessman who is "swimming in a sea of debt and lies".
Appearing alongside him are Peter Kay's Car Share's Sian Gibson (who co-created the series with Paul Coleman) as Kath, his mistress of 25 years, and Rosie Cavaliero as his long-suffering wife Diane, who team up to "plot his downfall".
In an exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com, the two women are locked in a heated confrontation after Diane finds out about her husband's affair.
Watch it below.
Gibson has described the series as "a love story about romantic love, family ties and the love of status and money", adding: "It's about what happens when people get greedy and the lengths they'll go to in order to cover up lies and bad behaviour and keep up appearances."
She went on to say that women were less likely to "call out bad behaviour" in the "pre 'ladette' and #MeToo" era, so hopefully viewers will "enjoy watching Kath and Diane stand up for themselves and regain their power".
Other cast members include Sheila Reid (Benidorm), George Costigan (Happy Valley) and Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9).
The Power of Parker premieres on Friday 28th July at 9.30pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
