In an exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com, the two women are locked in a heated confrontation after Diane finds out about her husband's affair.

Watch it below.

Gibson has described the series as "a love story about romantic love, family ties and the love of status and money", adding: "It's about what happens when people get greedy and the lengths they'll go to in order to cover up lies and bad behaviour and keep up appearances."

She went on to say that women were less likely to "call out bad behaviour" in the "pre 'ladette' and #MeToo" era, so hopefully viewers will "enjoy watching Kath and Diane stand up for themselves and regain their power".

Read more:

Other cast members include Sheila Reid (Benidorm), George Costigan (Happy Valley) and Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Power of Parker premieres on Friday 28th July at 9.30pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.