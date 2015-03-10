One Show stars Alex Jones and Matt Baker to feature in W1A
The satire about the BBC will feature the pair when it returns in April – and perhaps even the back of Tony Hall’s head!
W1A, the BBC satire about the BBC starring Downton’s Hugh Bonneville will be returning at the end of April. And there will be more familiar faces popping up.
The One Show duo Alex Jones and Matt Baker actually asked to appear in it, RadioTimes.com has been told and will be shown in at least one scene.
There is also a chance that BBC creative head Alan Yentob will also be popping up again after his memorable cameo in series one. In the scene he was shown arm wrestling with Salman Rushdie.
And sources reveal that a scene has been shot right outside the office of director-general Tony Hall.
“We probably won’t see him,” adds the source. “Though you may see the back of his head.”
Starring Bonneville as BBC head of values Ian Fletcher with Jessica Hynes as his PR guru Siobhan Sharpe, creator Jon Morton has said that the characters are based on 'types' rather than individual people – to the disappointment of the BBC's bigwigs like television director Danny Cohen who apparently inquired "Is that me?" when trotting past during the filming of series one.