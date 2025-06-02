The news was announced in a video which sees the cast playing with a Magic 8 Ball, asking it questions about the new season.

The final question Kristen Bell asked was what's coming on 23rd October, after which Adam Brody revealed the answer.

Stars such as Bell, Brody, Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons will all be back, while they will be joined by new additions this time around including Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Meester will play Abby, Joanne’s nemesis from middle school who is now an Instagram mommy influencer, while Fowler will play Lenny, Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate who gets set up with Morgan.

Read more:

Karpovsky will play Big Noah, an overly confident rabbi at Noah’s temple, and Moayed will play Dr Andy, a highly regarded psychotherapist and potential love interest for Morgan.

In February, star Jackie Tohn revealed that season 2 was scheduled to start filming in March, although at that time she hadn't read any of the new scripts.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When the show was first renewed, creator Erin Foster said: "Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me.

"The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed.

"I'm so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I've been such a fan of since Girls… Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic."

Nobody Wants This season 2 will stream on Netflix on 23rd October 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.