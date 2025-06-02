Nobody Wants This season 2 release date confirmed by Netflix
The new season will be arriving just over a year after the first.
Romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This is coming back for its second season - and perhaps sooner than you'd think.
While the first season debuted on 6th September 2024, the second is set to arrive on 23rd October 2025 - just over a year later.
The news was announced in a video which sees the cast playing with a Magic 8 Ball, asking it questions about the new season.
The final question Kristen Bell asked was what's coming on 23rd October, after which Adam Brody revealed the answer.
Stars such as Bell, Brody, Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons will all be back, while they will be joined by new additions this time around including Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.
Meester will play Abby, Joanne’s nemesis from middle school who is now an Instagram mommy influencer, while Fowler will play Lenny, Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate who gets set up with Morgan.
Karpovsky will play Big Noah, an overly confident rabbi at Noah’s temple, and Moayed will play Dr Andy, a highly regarded psychotherapist and potential love interest for Morgan.
In February, star Jackie Tohn revealed that season 2 was scheduled to start filming in March, although at that time she hadn't read any of the new scripts.
When the show was first renewed, creator Erin Foster said: "Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me.
"The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed.
"I'm so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I've been such a fan of since Girls… Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic."
Nobody Wants This season 2 will stream on Netflix on 23rd October 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.