The show amassed impressive viewership and scored nominations at the Golden Globe and SAG Awards, with Netflix ordering a second season in October – just a couple of weeks after the first episodes debuted.

In an interview with Deadline at the Critics' Choice Awards, Nobody Wants This co-star Jackie Tohn revealed that season 2 would be going before cameras early next month.

"We start March 3rd,” she said. "I don’t know what date it is, but I feel like that's soon. So, it’s been a whirlwind. It sort of feels like we haven’t stopped since season 1, because we came out and then we were doing press.

"Then we were sort of thrust right into awards season, which was sort of insane that we were even included in that conversation. And now, we’re starting season 2 already. It's sort of just going, it's awesome.”

Tohn played Noah's sister-in-law Esther in Nobody Wants This, who is initially less-than-impressed by his decision to enter into a relationship with Joanne, giving her a rather frosty introduction to his family.

Jackie Tohn as Esther and Tovah Feldshuh as Bina. iStefania Rosini/Netflix

On what season 2 has in store for Esther, Tohn added: "I haven’t read anything yet, but I've got into the writers' room, we've talked about my character arc, and that’s all really exciting. I love her, I love it. So, stay tuned, it’s gonna be really exciting."

The upcoming episodes see creator Erin Foster and producer Craig DiGregorio step down as showrunners, with the Jenni Konner (Girls) and Bruce Eric Kaplan (No Good Deed) stepping up to fill the void.

Nobody Wants This also features Succession star Justine Lupe as Joanne's sister, Morgan, while Veep's Timothy Simons plays Noah's brother, Sasha. The series also staged a reunion for The Good Place fans, with D'Arcy Carden guest starring opposite Bell.

Nobody Wants This is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.