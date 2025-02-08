Nobody Wants This star confirms filming start date for season 2
The comedy-drama is moving forward at a brisk pace!
Netflix's hit comedy-drama Nobody Wants This is to commence shooting on its second season imminently, according to one of its stars.
The breakout series premiered last year, exploring the unlikely romance between agnostic relationship podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), which is loosely inspired by the life of its creator, Erin Foster.
The show amassed impressive viewership and scored nominations at the Golden Globe and SAG Awards, with Netflix ordering a second season in October – just a couple of weeks after the first episodes debuted.
In an interview with Deadline at the Critics' Choice Awards, Nobody Wants This co-star Jackie Tohn revealed that season 2 would be going before cameras early next month.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
"We start March 3rd,” she said. "I don’t know what date it is, but I feel like that's soon. So, it’s been a whirlwind. It sort of feels like we haven’t stopped since season 1, because we came out and then we were doing press.
"Then we were sort of thrust right into awards season, which was sort of insane that we were even included in that conversation. And now, we’re starting season 2 already. It's sort of just going, it's awesome.”
Tohn played Noah's sister-in-law Esther in Nobody Wants This, who is initially less-than-impressed by his decision to enter into a relationship with Joanne, giving her a rather frosty introduction to his family.
On what season 2 has in store for Esther, Tohn added: "I haven’t read anything yet, but I've got into the writers' room, we've talked about my character arc, and that’s all really exciting. I love her, I love it. So, stay tuned, it’s gonna be really exciting."
The upcoming episodes see creator Erin Foster and producer Craig DiGregorio step down as showrunners, with the Jenni Konner (Girls) and Bruce Eric Kaplan (No Good Deed) stepping up to fill the void.
Nobody Wants This also features Succession star Justine Lupe as Joanne's sister, Morgan, while Veep's Timothy Simons plays Noah's brother, Sasha. The series also staged a reunion for The Good Place fans, with D'Arcy Carden guest starring opposite Bell.
Nobody Wants This is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.