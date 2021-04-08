Watch an exclusive trailer for Murder, They Hope starring Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson

Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson are teaming up again for more hilarious mysteries and RadioTimes.com has your first look at the unlikely crimefighters in action.

Murder, They Hope sees the comedy stars return to the roles of Terry (Vegas) and Gemma (Gibson), who became firm favourites across a trilogy of whodunnit spoofs, which ended with 2019’s Dial M for Middlesborough.

Now, the stakes are higher than ever before as the characters bid farewell to their coach tour business to set up their very own private detective agency in the hopes of cracking more wacky cases.

The new three-part series debuts on Gold next month with an episode where a rabbit figurine at a car boot sale attracts the attention of a dreaded figure known only as Bunnyman – and we have your exclusive first look at the star-studded trailer.

Watch below to see Vegas and Gibson back as “the north’s most underrated investigators” as they prepare to outsmart a large roster of all-new rivals.

Viewers will see a host of familiar faces in the zany teaser, including Sarah Hadland (Miranda), Paul Whitehouse (Harry & Paul), Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), Lee Mack (Not Going Out), Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts) and Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street).

Once their first case is closed, Terry and Gemma won’t be slowing down as they’ll also be faced with resolving a bitter baking feud and a bus-based serial killer, who lures them back into their old world of *shudder* coach tours.

If you’re keen to see how they get on, be sure to tune into Gold next month when Murder, They Hope premieres to bring some much-needed giggles to our weekend viewing.

Murder, They Hope comes to Gold on Saturday 8th May. While you’re waiting, take a look at our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.