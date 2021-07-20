Tom Jones joins cast of James Corden’s new comedy series Mammals

Sir Tom Jones has joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video and James Corden’s sitcom Mammals, RadioTimes.com understands.

According to The Sun, The Voice coach was recently seen filming in Cornwall’s Millook alongside Corden, who plays the lead role in the comedy drama about a struggling marriage.

“There is a huge buzz in Cornwall at the moment as word soon spread about James filming his new show,” a source told the publication.

“Since it doesn’t look like Gavin & Stacey will be back for a while, fans are intrigued to see what James has got up his sleeve with this new project. Obviously there’s the Welsh connection in that show — so it’s an interesting curveball that Sir Tom has been filming with James for Mammals.

“They looked like they were having a great time, which bodes well for the finished project.”

Mammals will mark Jones’s first sitcom appearance since 1993, when he guest-starred in an episode of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as himself.

Written by playwright Jez Butterworth (Britannia, Spectre), the Amazon series announced last week that The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins and Merlin’s Colin Morgan were to star, while Melia Kreiling (Guardians of the Galaxy), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars) and Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who) are also set to feature.

The six-parter, which will be directed by Physical’s Stephanie Laing, has been kept tightly under wraps plot-wise but Butterworth recently hinted that the sitcom would revolve around a marriage, writing in a statement: “In a world of eight billion, you’ve found the one who gets you, ignites your body and soul. Who allows you to grow and flourish. Who gives you the spark, the confidence to become you.

“You’re also never going to have sex with anyone else, ever, and then you’re going to die, and be dead forever.”

